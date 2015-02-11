Feb 11 Suess Microtec AG :
* FY generated sales of 145.3 million euros ($164 million)
(previous year: 134.5 million euros) in last fiscal year
* FY order entry of 134.3 million euros (previous year:
135.0 million euros)
* FY 2014 EBIT came in at 8.4 million euros - which is
better than previously expected (previous year: -19.4 million
euros)
* FY-end order backlog amounted to 75.6 million euros (Dec.
31, 2013: 85.7 million euros)
* Says free cash flow for fiscal year before security
transactions was 2.1 million euros, compared to 4.1 million
euros in previous year.
* For Q1 2015 management board expects an order intake
between 25 million euros and 35 million euros
* Says 2015 EBIT is expected to reach break-even-level. One
reason for lower EBIT expectation in 2015 is a substantial
increase in research and development spending
* Guides sales for 2015 fiscal year to come in between 130
million euros and 140 million euros
