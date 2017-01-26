BRIEF-SCBSM Q3 rental revenue up at EUR 4.7 mln
* Q3 RENTAL REVENUE EUR 4.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.5 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 26 Klovern :
* Acquires a property in Nyköping for 190 million Swedish crowns ($21.52 million)
* Underlying property value amounts to 190 million crowns
* Transfer of possession will be on March 7, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.8282 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MILAN, May 29 Italy's fourth biggest bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena said it was in exclusive negotiations with a domestic fund and a group of investors over the sale of its bad loan portfolio, which it needs to offload to be allowed to receive state aid.