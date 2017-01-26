BRIEF-500.Com Ltd announces acquisition of shares of Melcolot Ltd
* 500.Com Limited announces acquisition of shares of Melcolot Limited
Jan 26 Zeal Network
* Zeal announces investment in growth strategy, 2017 guidance, developments in vat matter and adjusted dividend policy
* Says expects an EBIT in range of eur 30 to 40 million in fiscal year 2017 and a total operating performance of eur 145 to 155 million in same period
* Says to adjust its current dividend policy
* Says intends to declare a dividend in 2017 and onwards amounting to at least eur 1.00 per share, to be paid in one annual instalment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 500.Com Limited announces acquisition of shares of Melcolot Limited
HONG KONG, May 29 Kong Linghui, one of China's best-known table tennis players and now head coach of the country's national women's team, is facing a HK$2.55 million ($327,000) lawsuit over a gambling debt to a luxury hotel in Singapore, according to a Hong Kong court writ.