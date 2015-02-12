Hong Kong stocks drop the most in 2 weeks as resources shares tumble
SHANGHAI, May 5 Hong Kong stocks posted their biggest daily percentage decline in two weeks on Friday as resources shares tumbled on sharply weaker oil and commodity prices.
Feb 12 Lancashire Holdings Ltd :
* Final dividend 0.10 usd per share
* Special dividend of $0.50 per common share
* Combined ratio of 50.4 pct in Q4 2014, 68.7 pct in 2014
* FY 2014 net premiums written $742.8 million
* FY 2014 profit before tax $226.5 million
* Truth is that there is too much capacity in many of reinsurance and specialty arenas -CEO
* No significant losses in Q4 of 2014 and prior year losses developed favourably Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Immobel announces its intention to launch a bond‐issue up to 100 million euros ($109.70 million)