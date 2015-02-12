Feb 12 Lancashire Holdings Ltd :

* Final dividend 0.10 usd per share

* Special dividend of $0.50 per common share

* Combined ratio of 50.4 pct in Q4 2014, 68.7 pct in 2014

* FY 2014 net premiums written $742.8 million

* FY 2014 profit before tax $226.5 million

* Truth is that there is too much capacity in many of reinsurance and specialty arenas -CEO

* No significant losses in Q4 of 2014 and prior year losses developed favourably