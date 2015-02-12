BRIEF-Zhongchang Big Data's chairman resigns due to change in job role
* Says Chairman Huang Qizao resigns due to change in job role
Feb 12 Informa Plc
* FY revenue 1.14 billion stg
* Final results
* Final dividend 12.9 penceper share
* Total dividend 19.3 penceper share
* FY adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations 40.3 pence versus 40.1 pence year ago
* Group revenue increased to £1,137m (2013: £1,130m¹)
* Adjusted operating profit consistent at £334.1m (2013: £334.7m¹)
* Total dividend per share increased by 2% to 19.3p; final dividend of 12.9p (2013: 18.9p)
* Review of our balance sheet has also led to write down of certain underperforming datamonitor assets
* In 2015 we intend to deliver another year of adjusted EPS growth alongside our commitment to further dividend growth and over £30m of investment into growth acceleration plan
* Have not assumed any marked improvement in recent macro trends within our budgets for 2015
* Relatively robust outlook in North America, Middle East, Africa and Asia, whilst continental Europe and Latin America remain more challenging
* Anticipate investing £30m to £40m in 2015
* This will impact earnings, through increased operating expenditure and depreciation from higher capital spending
* Outlook also enables us to commit to increase annual dividend per share by a minimum of 2 pct per annum through period of 2014-2017 growth acceleration plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Chairman Huang Qizao resigns due to change in job role
* Says it is now among Rittal's 'certified IT partners' which will provide state-of-the-art data center infrastructure solutions