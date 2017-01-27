Jan 27 PCI Biotech Holding ASA :

* PCI Biotech awarded 13.8 million Norwegian crowns ($1.7 million) from Research Council of Norway to further development of PCI for use in vaccination

* Project will be initiated in Q3 2017 and run for three and a half years

($1 = 8.3624 Norwegian crowns)