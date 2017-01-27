BRIEF-Centrum Medyczne Enel-Med Q1 net result turns to profit of 347,000 zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 347,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 1.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
Jan 27 PCI Biotech Holding ASA :
* PCI Biotech awarded 13.8 million Norwegian crowns ($1.7 million) from Research Council of Norway to further development of PCI for use in vaccination
* Project will be initiated in Q3 2017 and run for three and a half years
* PROVIDES ADDITIONAL DETAILS ON CLINICAL STUDIES OF PROPRIETARY LEAD ONCOLOGY ASSET MP0250