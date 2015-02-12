BRIEF-Guangdong Taiantang Pharma gets regulatory approval for private placement
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval for share private placement
Feb 12 Sangui Biotech International Inc :
* Revenues slightly improved in the first half of the 2015 financial year
* H1 revenues from product sales and royalties in amount of $104,906, an increase of 74.0 pct over revenues
* H1 research and development expenses amounted to $134,977 (H1/2014: $107,234)
* Says H1 net loss attributable to shareholders of parent company came to $355,928 (H1/2014: $570,032) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval for share private placement
LONDON, May 5 The chief executive of Smith & Nephew said on Friday that M&A was not at the top of his agenda, as the focus was on driving growth at the artificial knee and hip maker.