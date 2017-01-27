Jan 27 Nemetschek SE :

* FY group revenues rose considerably by 18.2 pct to approximately 337.3 million euros (2015: 285.3 million euros)

* FY EBITDA increased over-proportionally to revenues by 26.6 pct to 88.0 million euros (previous year: 69.5 million euros)

* FY EBITDA adjusted for a positive one-off effect (1.9 million euros) occurring in Q2 amounts to about 86.1 million euros