(Corrects headline to say that Stockmann plans to close down
three department stores in Russia and not four)
Feb 13 Stockmann Oyj Abp :
* Streamlines its operations in order to turn its earnings
performance around
* Annual cost savings target of 50 million euros ($57.20
million)
* Stockmann is planning to close down four loss-making
department stores
* Three of these department stores are located in Mega
shopping centres in the Moscow region in Russia
* Co-determination negotiations affecting all employees at
store will be started
* Total targeted cost savings impact is expected by end of
2016
* Aim is to close down stores by end of 2016
* Is also considering closing down its department store in
Oulu
