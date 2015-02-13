BRIEF-Palm Hills Developments raises FY sales target to EGP 9.5 bln
* Expects to finalize second transaction of securitization of receivables within Q2 of 2017 for receivables portfolio of c.EGP 500 million
Feb 13 Investor AB
* EQT Mid Market acquires E.I.S. Aircraft Group
* The German manufacturer of light-weight products and provider of services to the aviation industry had annual revenues of approximately EUR 40 million in 2013 and has around 300 employees. Link to press release: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)
* Expects to finalize second transaction of securitization of receivables within Q2 of 2017 for receivables portfolio of c.EGP 500 million
* Says recommended a dividend of inr 0.50 per equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: