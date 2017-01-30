BRIEF-SNtek signs contract worth 2.93 bln won
* Says it signed a 2.93 billion won contract with Amkor TechnoIogy korea Inc to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment
Jan 30 Precise Biometrics
* Resumed trading in Precise Biometrics
* Resumed trading in Precise Biometrics

* Opening auction starts at 1510 GMT/1610 local CET followed by continuous trading from 1520 GMT/1620 CET
May 29 Frank Deford, who as a journalist for Sports Illustrated was known as a master of long-form storytelling and as a regular commentator for National Public Radio brought sports to life for many listeners with only a passing interest in athletics, has died at age 78, his wife said on Monday.