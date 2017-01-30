BRIEF-India's Max Financial Services March-qtr loss narrows
* Net loss in March quarter last year was 238.3 million rupees; total revenue was 131 million rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 30 TLG Immobilien AG :
* Resolves on cash capital increase
* Placement price will be determined by management board after conclusion of accelerated bookbuilding offering and will presumably be announced on Jan. 31
* Intends to issue up to approximately 6.7 million new shares, thereby increasing its share capital to up to approximately 74.2 million euros ($79.30 million), which represents an increase of around 10 pct of share capital
* Private placement will commence on Jan. 30 and is expected to end on Jan. 31
* Intends to use net proceeds to fund recent and additional acquisitions of german office and retail properties in line with its defined acquisition criteria as well as general corporate purposes
* Has agreed to a customary lock-up period of 90 days Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9357 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Net loss in March quarter last year was 238.3 million rupees; total revenue was 131 million rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Notes Molopo has recently requested a trading halt 'pending announcement of a strategic investment'