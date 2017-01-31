Jan 31 Elanix Biotechnologies AG :

* Said on Monday initiated a cash capital increase from authorized capital of up to 1,133,200 new shares with indirect shareholder subscription rights

* Said subscription ratio will be 5 to 1

* Subscription price was set at 4.20 euros ($4.49)per share