BRIEF-MOA Group Ltd says FY revenue increased 26 percent
* "during FY18 MOA will reach a point where it will pass through into profitability on a monthly basis"
Jan 31 Elanix Biotechnologies AG :
* Said on Monday initiated a cash capital increase from authorized capital of up to 1,133,200 new shares with indirect shareholder subscription rights
* Said subscription ratio will be 5 to 1
* Subscription price was set at 4.20 euros ($4.49)per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9348 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Net profit of S$81.0 million for full year ended 31 march 2017 versus S$113.3 million