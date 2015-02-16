Feb 16 Progress Werk Oberkirch AG :

* Announces preliminary results for 2014

* 2015 forecast confirmed

* FY revenues amounted to 381.1 million euros ($435 million) (P/Y: 377.4 million euros)

* FY EBIT totaled 16.7 million euros (P/Y: 22.3 million euros)

* FY net income amounted to 7.3 million euros (P/Y: 13.1 million euros)

* Continues to expect group revenues of around 400 million euros and an EBIT of around 19 million euros in fiscal year 2015