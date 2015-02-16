Feb 16 Nio Inc :
* Nio acquires Gaming Innovation Group (GIG)
* Parties signed share exchange deal to exchange entire
issued share capital of GiG for shares in Nio Inc. in order to
create a iGaming company
* Says GiG will be a 100 pct subsidiary of Nio and
management team of GiG will continue in their respective
positions after completion of transaction
* Will issue 290 million new Nio shares as consideration for
all shares in GiG
* Says in addition, GiG may be entitled to a variable
consideration of up to a maximum of 125 million shares, provided
that GiG reaches revenue targets of 24 million euros ($27.40
million) in 2015 and 39 million euros in 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8760 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)