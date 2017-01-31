Jan 31 SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner AG :

* Preliminary figures for the 2016 fiscal year - strong growth in revenue, EBIT margin, order entry and order backlog

* FY group revenue: approx. 80 million euros (previous year: 56.2 million euros)

* FY EBIT: approx. 7 million euros(previous year: 4.6 million euros

* Revenue forecast for 2017: SNP expects revenue of 95 million to 100 million euros in 2017

* Order entry reached 95.6 million euros by December 31, 2016 (previous year: 59.2 million euros), with order backlog at 39.3 million euros (previous year: 20.0 million euros) on December 31, 2016