BRIEF-Siyata Mobile Q1 adj EDITBA $163,000 vs $28,000 a year earlier
* Siyata mobile inc- q1 2017 revenue of about $4.9 million versus about $2.7 million in q1 2016
Jan 31 SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner AG :
* Preliminary figures for the 2016 fiscal year - strong growth in revenue, EBIT margin, order entry and order backlog
* FY group revenue: approx. 80 million euros (previous year: 56.2 million euros)
* FY EBIT: approx. 7 million euros(previous year: 4.6 million euros
* Revenue forecast for 2017: SNP expects revenue of 95 million to 100 million euros in 2017
* Order entry reached 95.6 million euros by December 31, 2016 (previous year: 59.2 million euros), with order backlog at 39.3 million euros (previous year: 20.0 million euros) on December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 29 British Airways expects to run a full flight schedule at London's Heathrow on Tuesday after a worldwide computer system failure at the airline stranded 75,000 passengers over a holiday weekend, the airport said on Monday.