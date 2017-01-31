Jan 31 Q-Free ASA :

* Signs agreement to sell all assets related to its security business Prometheus Security Group Inc. (PSG) located in Austin, Texas

* Net consideration is 10 million Norwegian crowns ($1.20 million)

* Expects transaction to be closed during February 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3171 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)