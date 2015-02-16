Feb 16 Vaahto Group Plc Oyj :

* Vaahto Group's financial situation has been stabilized, cost and operations adjusting program starts

* Target of program is to cut annual costs by over 800,000 euros ($912,400)

* Says implementation of program will not affect to ability of Vaahto Group to serve customers and other stakeholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8768 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)