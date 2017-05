Feb 16 Adler Real Estate AG :

* Secures takeover of majority in Westgrund AG

* Westgrund anchor shareholders irrevocably committed to accept takeover offer

* Offer currently corresponds to a price of about 5.00 euros ($6) per Westgrund share

* Considerable potential for synergies in amount of about 20 million euros over next three years expected