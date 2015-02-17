BRIEF-National Retail Properties sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per share $2.48 to $2.52
* First quarter 2017 operating results and increase of lower end of 2017 guidance announced by National Retail Properties Inc
Feb 17 Autoliv Inc
* Autoliv elects new directors and declares increased dividend
* has elected Ms. Aicha Evans and Mr. David E. Kepler as new members of its board of directors
* quarterly dividend of 56 cents per share for the second quarter 2015, an increase of 2 cents per share from the previous level. Link to press release: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)
* First quarter 2017 operating results and increase of lower end of 2017 guidance announced by National Retail Properties Inc
* Imprimis Pharmaceuticals and Sightlife Surgical sign agreement for national launch of serum tears Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: