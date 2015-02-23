Feb 23 Qsc Ag

* news: qsc concludes weak 2014 financial year and expects stronger earnings and financial performance once again in 2015

* Says new cost-cutting and focusing programme to create savings of at least eur 25 million

* Says cautious full-year forecast for 2015 - revenues of more than eur 400 million

* Says sees ebitda of more than eur 40 million in 2015

* Says management board proposes dividend of 10 cents per share

* Says generated revenues of eur 431.4 million in past financial year

* Says ebitda for 2014 financial year as a whole totalled eur 35.0 million

* Says has recognised a one-off goodwill impairment of eur 18.0 million

* Says consolidated net profit for 2014 amounted to eur -34.4 million