Feb 23 Quindell Plc

* Update regarding discussions with Slater & Gordon

* Notes further press speculation and announces that it has extended Slater & Gordon Ltd's exclusivity period relating to possible disposal of professional services division of group to March 31

* Talks are progressing with SGH and indicative terms being discussed would imply a significant premium to company's market capitalisation at close of trading on Feb 20 2015

* There can be no certainty that these discussions will lead to an offer for, or disposal of, PSD