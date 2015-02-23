Country singer Loretta Lynn hospitalized after suffering stroke
LOS ANGELES, May 5 Country music singer Loretta Lynn was hospitalized after a suffering a stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, her official website said Friday.
Feb 23 Quindell Plc
* Update regarding discussions with Slater & Gordon
* Notes further press speculation and announces that it has extended Slater & Gordon Ltd's exclusivity period relating to possible disposal of professional services division of group to March 31
* Talks are progressing with SGH and indicative terms being discussed would imply a significant premium to company's market capitalisation at close of trading on Feb 20 2015
* There can be no certainty that these discussions will lead to an offer for, or disposal of, PSD
* Priced placement of up to 8.3 million units of company at $0.30 per unit for gross proceeds of approximately $2.5 million