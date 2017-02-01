Feb 1 Kotipizza Group Oyj :

* Acquires business operations of Pizzataxi

* Plans to merge restaurants with operations of Kotipizza chain

* In 2016, Pizzataxi's chain-based sales amounted to about 6 million euros ($6.5 million)

