BRIEF-Sun International offers to buy 50 pct of EDS's interest in Sun Dreams
* Proposed acquisition by Sun international of 50 pct of EDS's equity interest in Sun Dreams
Feb 1 Kotipizza Group Oyj :
* Acquires business operations of Pizzataxi
* Plans to merge restaurants with operations of Kotipizza chain
* In 2016, Pizzataxi's chain-based sales amounted to about 6 million euros ($6.5 million)
* March quarter net profit 8.5 million rupees versus loss 15.6 million rupees year ago