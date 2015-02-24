BRIEF-AmpliPhi Biosciences prices 6.9 mln shares of its common stock at $1.50/shr
* AmpliPhi Biosciences announces pricing of $10.4 million underwritten public offering of common stock and common warrants
Feb 24 Genus Plc
* H1 adjusted pretax profit 24.7 million stg versus 20.6 million stg year ago
* Interim dividend up 11 percent to 6.1 penceper share
* H1 revenue rose 9 percent to 198.5 million stg
* On course to perform above our original expectations for 2015,albeit we expect pace of our growth to reduce in second half of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* AmpliPhi Biosciences announces pricing of $10.4 million underwritten public offering of common stock and common warrants
MANILA, May 5 The Philippines said it would raise with the United Nations the failure of one of its top human rights investigators to notify the government of her visit on Friday, which was a "clear signal" she was not interested in an objective view.