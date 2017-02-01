UPDATE 1-Turkey's Mavi IPO price values jeans maker at up to $700 mln -source

ISTANBUL, May 30 Turkish fashion retailer Mavi Giyim's initial public offering (IPO) is seen priced at 43 to 51 lira per share, valuing the jeans maker at up to 2.5 billion lira ($700 million), a source close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.