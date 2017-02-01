BRIEF-RIB Software signs phase-II contract with telecoms firm
* RIB Software signs a phase-II-contract (no. 17 / 2017) with one of the largest European telecommunication companies
Feb 1 Next Biometrics Group ASA :
* Board has appointed Ritu Favre as new CEO
* Present CEO, Tore Etholm-Idsøe, will continue to work full time as Chairman


* Says unit of Powertech Technology Inc acquired 4.4 million shares of the co during the period from April 17 to May 29