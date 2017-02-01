Feb 1 Immofinanz AG :
* Immofinanz announces intention to sell approx. 4.5 million
shares in Buwog AG by way of an accelerated
bookbuilding
* Placing shares represent approx. 4.5% of company's issued
share capital
* Proceeds of sale will be used to optimize overall cost of
debt of Immofinanz and for general corporate purposes.
* Sale is part of strategic reduction of Immofinanz'
shareholding in Buwog
* After transaction Immofinanz is expected to hold approx.
4.7 million Buwog shares which serve as an underlying for
convertible bonds 2017 and 2018.
