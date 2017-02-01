Feb 1 Immofinanz AG :

* Immofinanz announces intention to sell approx. 4.5 million shares in Buwog AG by way of an accelerated bookbuilding

* Placing shares represent approx. 4.5% of company's issued share capital

* Proceeds of sale will be used to optimize overall cost of debt of Immofinanz and for general corporate purposes.

* Sale is part of strategic reduction of Immofinanz' shareholding in Buwog

* After transaction Immofinanz is expected to hold approx. 4.7 million Buwog shares which serve as an underlying for convertible bonds 2017 and 2018. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)