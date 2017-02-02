Yao Ming's PE firm seeks $250 mln for overseas sports assets with China angle
* Yao Capital to raise $250 mln for its first U.S. dollar fund
Feb 2 Hexagon
* Hexagon enters into agreement to acquire MSC Software, a leading provider of CAE (simulation) software
* Says purchase price of 834 MUSD on a cash and debt free basis (enterprise value)
* Says in 2016 MSC generated proforma sales of 230 MUSD, with strong profitability and a high percentage of recurring revenue
* Says transaction will be fully financed via bank facilities and hexagon's net debt to EBITDA target of 2.5 will not be exceeded
* The acquisition will further strengthen Hexagon's smart connected factory strategy to deliver enterprise solutions within manufacturing verticals
* MSC is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, United States, and has over 1,200 staff
* Completion of the transaction (closing) is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary conditions which is expected in April Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Yao Capital to raise $250 mln for its first U.S. dollar fund
MARAWI, Philippines, May 29 The Philippine city of Iligan was overflowing with evacuees and on lockdown on Monday over fears Islamist militants had sneaked out of nearby Marawi, where troops were battling to drive out gunmen holed up in buildings for a seventh day.