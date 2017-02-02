Feb 2 Kesko Oyj :

* Q4 net sales 2.77 billion euros ($3.02 billion) versus 2.95 billion euros seen in Reuters poll

* Q4 EBIT ex-items 63.3 million euros (Reuters poll 69.7 million euros)

* Proposal for dividend is 2.00 euros per share (Reuters poll 2.13 euros per share)

* Net sales for 2017 are expected to exceed level of previous year

* Comparable operating profit for 2017 is expected to exceed level of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Link to Reuters poll: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9275 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)