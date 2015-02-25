MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 7
DUBAI, May 7 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 25 Glanbia Plc
* Final dividend 0.0657 euro per share
* Total dividend up 10 percent to 0.11 eurper share
* FY revenue rose 6.9 percent to 3.52 billion euro
* FY delivery of 10.1% growth in adjusted EPS, constant currency
* FY total group revenues of eur 3,522 million, up 6.9% on prior year, constant currency
* Positive 2015 outlook, with guidance of 9% to 11% growth in adjusted EPS, constant currency Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
DUBAI, May 7 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TANNA ISLAND, Vanuatu, May 7 The retirement of Britain's Prince Philip from public life led world headlines on Thursday, but his most devout and remote followers have only just heard the news.