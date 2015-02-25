Feb 25 International Personal Finance Plc

* Total dividend up 29 percent to 12 pence per share

* Final dividend 7.8 pence per share

* Profit before tax and exceptional items increased 5 pct to 123.5 million pounds

* Strong underlying growth of 25.4 million pounds (21.5 pct) in profit before tax and exceptional items offset by additional new business investment of 9 million pounds

* Impairment as a percentage of revenue in target range at 28.1 pct

* Year-On-Year customer numbers and credit issued grew 2 pct and 5 pct respectively

* Revenue for year increased by 13 pct

* Growth in last weeks of year below expectations

* Proposed full year dividend increase of 29 pct to 12.0 pence per share

* Customers (000s) 2,640 versus 2,578 2.4 pct

* Believe that business is well placed to make good progress in 2015- CEO

* On track to deliver our first loans to customers in Q2 once we have received authorisation from bank of spain to trade as a financial credit entity

* We expect spain to support a customer base of more than 400,000 at maturity

* In Poland, there has been no update on outstanding regulatory issues since we reported our q3 interim management statement

* Continue to monitor developments in the eurozone and events in the Ukraine to assess the potential impact that they may have on the macroeconomic environment in our