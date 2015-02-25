BRIEF-Dubai Investments Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 289 million dirhams versus 297.5 million dirhams year ago
Feb 25 Sherborne Investors (Guernsey) B Ltd
* Proposed placing
* Proposes to issue at least 100 mln new shares to existing shareholders to raise up to 100 mln stg
* Proceeds of placing will be used to repay outstanding borrowings of SIGB, LP, entity through which co holds its investment in Electra Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 289 million dirhams versus 297.5 million dirhams year ago
MUMBAI, May 7 After ploughing about $2 billion into minority stakes in Indian e-commerce businesses over the past few years, Japan's SoftBank is upping the stakes, looking to play consolidator and take a more active role at a trio of leading start-ups.