BRIEF-Niche Capital Emas says Khairul Idham Bin Ismail redesignated as non-executive chairman
* Redesignated Khairul Idham Bin Ismail as non-executive chairman Source text :(http://bit.ly/2r4c4oL) Further company coverage:
STOCKHOLM Feb 6 Electrolux :
* Says to buy Anova, the U.S. based provider of the Anova Precision Cooker,
* Net sales in 2016 amounted to around USD 40 million
* The up-front cash consideration in the transaction is USD 115 million, with an additional amount of up to USD 135 million, depending on future financial performance
* The company has approximately 70 employees and contractors globally and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
* Sales are primarily carried out online - directly to consumer and through major retailers (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom)
* On 15 May unit was granted by Securities And Futures Commission Of Hong Kong a licence to carry out type 4 regulated activity under sfo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: