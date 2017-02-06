Feb 6 Hexagon

* Hexagon to launch a cost savings programme

* Programme will affect approximately 480 employees

* Syas expected to drive cash cost savings of approximately 24 MEUR in 2017 and 43 MEUR per annum as of 2018 when fully implemented

* Q4 cash flow impact of programme amounts to approximately -34 MEUR.

* Q4 restructuring costs will be reported as non-recurring items (NRI) in q1 2017.