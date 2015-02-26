Feb 26 Derwent London Plc
* Final dividend up 8.7 percent to 28 penceper share
* Total dividend 39.65 pence per share
* Net rental income increased by 5.8 pct to 128.7 mln stg
from 121.7 mln stg in 2013
* Fy EPRA net asset value per share increased by 28.4 pct to
2,908p from 2,264p at 31 december 2013, and by 13.1 pct from
2,572p at 30 june 201
* Final dividend per share of 28.00p making 39.65 pence for
full year, an increase of 8.6 pct
* Expect to see rental growth at least maintained at 6-8 pct
across portfolio, and investment yields to remain firm in 2015
