Feb 26 Colt Group Sa

* FY revenue fell 5.1 percent to 1.5 billion eur

* Colt 2014 final results

* Colt group financial performance in 2014 reflected ongoing transformation of our business, with a disappointing first half, but a second half that delivered to expectations

* In may we restructured our business along four lines of business: network, voice, data centre and it services; increasing focus on leveraging our assets more effectively

* Group revenue declined 5.1% due largely to a reduction in voice associated with our proactive withdrawal from low margin carrier voice trading contracts, and regulatory price declines

* EBITDA before exceptional items declined 7.2 pct to eur 297.1m (2013: eur 320.1m)

* We expect completion of transformation in 2015 should result in improved performance towards end of year