Feb 26 Colt Group Sa
* FY revenue fell 5.1 percent to 1.5 billion eur
* Colt 2014 final results
* Colt group financial performance in 2014 reflected ongoing
transformation of our business, with a disappointing first half,
but a second half that delivered to expectations
* In may we restructured our business along four lines of
business: network, voice, data centre and it services;
increasing focus on leveraging our assets more effectively
* Group revenue declined 5.1% due largely to a reduction in
voice associated with our proactive withdrawal from low margin
carrier voice trading contracts, and regulatory price declines
* EBITDA before exceptional items declined 7.2 pct to eur
297.1m (2013: eur 320.1m)
* We expect completion of transformation in 2015 should
result in improved performance towards end of year
