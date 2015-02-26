Feb 26 British American Tobacco Plc :
* Final dividend 100.6 pence per share
* Total dividend up 4 percent to 148.1 pence per share
* FY adjusted diluted EPS fell 3.9 percent to 208.1 pence
* FY revenue £13,971 mln
* FY operating margin, at current rates of exchange, grew by
more than 50 basis points to 38.7 pct
* Intends to invest $4.7 billion to maintain a 42 pct
shareholding in enlarged Reynolds American Inc, after its
proposed deal with Lorrilard
* Expect trading environment to remain difficult in 2015
* Sees forex headwinds to continue to have a significant
impact on both a transactional and translational level
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)