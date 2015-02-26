Feb 26 Playtech Plc

* FY revenue up 24 pct to record eur 457 million (2013: eur 367.2 million)

* FY adjusted EBITDA up 30 pct to record eur 207.1 million (2013: eur 159.4 million)

* Recommended final dividend of 17.5 eur cents (2013: 15.4 eur cents), giving a total 2014 dividend of 26.4 eur cents (2013: 23.2 eur cents)

* Daily average revenues for first eight weeks of year up over 22 pct on Q1 2014 and up over 5 pct on Q4 2014

Strong start to 2015, some benefit from current euro weakness