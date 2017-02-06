BRIEF-India's Power Finance Corp posts March-qtr loss from cont ops
* March quarter loss from continuing operations 34.09 billion rupees
Feb 6 Deutsche Konsum REIT AG :
* Resolves on cash capital increase with rights offering to finance the acquisition of further retail properties
* Capital increase from authorized capital by up to 4,653,282 shares, corresponding to about 23.14 percent of the existing share capital, at a subscription price of 8.50 euros ($9.14)
* Net issue proceeds to be primarily used to finance the acquisition of further retail properties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9300 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* March quarter consol total income from operations 4.47 billion rupees