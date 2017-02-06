BRIEF-India's Ugar Sugar Works March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 213.8 million rupees versus profit 616.4 million rupees year ago
Feb 6 VW's Scania AB
* Says expands industrial and commercial operations in Thailand
* Says total investment is EUR 21.2 million and operations are scheduled to start in 2018
* In addition, regional headquarters will be established in Thailand to support Scania's distributors in Asia and Oceania in developing business in their markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
COLOMBO, May 29 Sri Lankan shares fell on Monday in dull trade to close at their lowest in two weeks, as investors booked profits in heavyweights such as John Keells Holdings Plc and Commercial Bank Plc while floods and landslides that hit the island nation weighed on sentiment.