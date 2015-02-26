BRIEF-Uni-President China says qtrly profit after tax for co rmb 173.8 million
Qtrly profit after tax for co rmb 173.8 million
Feb 26 Trigon Agri A/S
* Trigon agri a/s announces that the bondholders have approved the extension of the maturity of its SEK 350 million bond
Bondholders approved the extension of the maturity the bond until Aug 31 in 2017
May 9 Pandora reported forecast-beating first-quarter core profit, but growth in its key U.S. and UK markets disappointed, prompting a 6 percent share price fall.