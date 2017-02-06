Feb 6 MBB SE

* Significantly exceeds revenue and earnings forecast primarily due to Aumann Group

* Record revenue of 332 million euros ($356.40 million) in 2016 and EPS of 2.16 euros above forecast

* Aumann Group with 156 million euros revenue in 2016, 12.4 pct EBIT-margin and order intake of 190 million euros

* FY consolidated earnings amount to 14.3 million euros (prior year 11.8 million euros)

