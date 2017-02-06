BRIEF-Castellum: Hjälpmedelscentralen Medelpunkten signs lease agreement for property in Helsingborg
* HJÄLPMEDELSCENTRALEN MEDELPUNKTEN HAS SIGNED A LEASE AGREEMENT EFFECTIVE JAN. 1, 2018
Feb 6 MBB SE
* Significantly exceeds revenue and earnings forecast primarily due to Aumann Group
* Record revenue of 332 million euros ($356.40 million) in 2016 and EPS of 2.16 euros above forecast
* Aumann Group with 156 million euros revenue in 2016, 12.4 pct EBIT-margin and order intake of 190 million euros
* FY consolidated earnings amount to 14.3 million euros (prior year 11.8 million euros)
* Forecasts significant growth in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9315 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 556.8 million versus EGP 183.7 million year ago