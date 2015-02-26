BRIEF-HTC posts net loss after tax in Q1
* Says Q1 net loss after tax at T$2.0 billion ($66.11 million)
Feb 26 Nexus AG :
* Decides to increase capital by 4.2 pct (630,515 shares)
* Says increase will be in exchange for cash contributions, with 630,515 (4.2 pct) notional no-par-value bearer shares being issued
* Says move will increase company's share capital from 15,105,150 euros to 15,735,665 euros ($17.64 million)
* Increase in capital is used to finance latest acquisitions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8918 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 REVENUE 2.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS ADJUSTED REVENUE OF 1.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO