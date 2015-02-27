Feb 27 DAB Bank AG :

* Profit before taxes jumps to 48.33 million euros ($54.19 million) in financial year 2014

* FY net commission income of 85.71 million euros was little changed from prior-year figure

* FY net interest income soared from 38.64 million euros to 69.41 million euros

* Due to voluntary public takeover offer by new majority shareholder, no dividend payments are planned

* At 36.37 billion euros, customer assets held in custody as of Dec. 31, 2014 were almost 4 billion euros higher than prior-year figure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8919 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)