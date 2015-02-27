Feb 27 DAB Bank AG :
* Profit before taxes jumps to 48.33 million euros ($54.19
million) in financial year 2014
* FY net commission income of 85.71 million euros was little
changed from prior-year figure
* FY net interest income soared from 38.64 million euros to
69.41 million euros
* Due to voluntary public takeover offer by new majority
shareholder, no dividend payments are planned
* At 36.37 billion euros, customer assets held in custody as
of Dec. 31, 2014 were almost 4 billion euros higher than
prior-year figure
($1 = 0.8919 euros)
