BRIEF-Spero Global issues 30th series convertible bonds worth 7 bln won
* Says it completed issuance of 30th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 7 billion won
Feb 7 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA :
* Signs new contracts for delivery of PROTECTOR RWS to Armasuisse for about 130 million Norwegian crowns ($15.7 million) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2827 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signed a 2.93 billion won contract with Amkor TechnoIogy korea Inc to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment