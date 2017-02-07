Feb 7 Paion AG

* Capital increase; preliminary, unaudited key group financial figures for 2016

* Net loss in 2016 amounted to 20.1 million euros (previous year: net loss of 28.2 million euros)

* Revenues in 2016 amounted to 4.3 million euros (previous year: 0.1 million euros)

* Cash and cash equivalents amounted to 30.1 million euros as of 31 december 2016 (31 december 2015: 32.7 million euros)

* Should development, filing and approval through cosmo in procedural sedation in U.S. go according to plan, paion will not need additional funding to bring remimazolam to U.S. Market