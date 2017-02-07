BRIEF-SNtek signs contract worth 2.93 bln won
* Says it signed a 2.93 billion won contract with Amkor TechnoIogy korea Inc to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment
Feb 7 LPKF :
* Begins 2017 financial year with full order books
* Closed 2016 financial year with consolidated revenue of approx. 91 million euros ($97.20 million), achieving its most recent revenue forecast and growth of almost 5 pct
* Orders on hand amounted to 28 million euros at end of december, which also represented an increase on previous year as expected (+110 pct)
* Is forecasting revenue of 92-100 million euros and an EBIT margin of between 1 pct and 5 pct for current financial year
* In subsequent years, group wants to further increase revenue
* In medium term, managing board aims to return to EBIT-margins of at least 10 pct
Frank Deford, who as a journalist for Sports Illustrated was known as a master of long-form storytelling and as a regular commentator for National Public Radio brought sports to life for many listeners with only a passing interest in athletics, has died at age 78, his wife said on Monday.