BRIEF-Towa Food Service says change of corporate auditor
* Says it appoints Toko Audit Corporation as new corporate auditor, to replace Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC, effective July 25
Feb 7 Grammer AG :
* FY revenue rose 19 percent to 1.69 billion euros ($1.80 billion)
* 70 percent increase in EBIT to 72 million euros in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9371 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it appoints Toko Audit Corporation as new corporate auditor, to replace Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC, effective July 25
* seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: