BRIEF-SNtek signs contract worth 2.93 bln won
* Says it signed a 2.93 billion won contract with Amkor TechnoIogy korea Inc to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment
Feb 7 Millicom International Cellular Sa :
* Says announced today that it has signed an agreement for sale of its Tigo business in Senegal to Wari group for $129 million
* Wari Group, based in Senegal, is a platform for digital financial services in Africa
* The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Olof Swahnberg)
May 29 Frank Deford, who as a journalist for Sports Illustrated was known as a master of long-form storytelling and as a regular commentator for National Public Radio brought sports to life for many listeners with only a passing interest in athletics, has died at age 78, his wife said on Monday.