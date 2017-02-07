Feb 7 Millicom International Cellular Sa :

* Says announced today that it has signed an agreement for sale of its Tigo business in Senegal to Wari group for $129 million

* Wari Group, based in Senegal, is a platform for digital financial services in Africa

* The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals