BRIEF-Soligenix files for mixed shelf of up to $25 million
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $25 million - sec filing
Feb 27 Medistim ASA :
* Transferred 15,000 shares to Medistim CEO Kari Krogstad as part of her compensation for 2015
* Lensar® receives FDA clearances for laser cataract platform integration with Oculus Pentacam® Tomographers